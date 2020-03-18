Booths introduces priority shopping for elderly and vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak

Booths supermarket, which has branches in Clitheroe and Barrowford, is introducing a priority shopping time for the elderly and vulnerable.

A spokesman for the company said: "Booths appreciate the support of our customers as we cope with the unprecedented demand.

"The teams have listened to feedback and we'd like to take a moment to ask for your help to protect our communities:

"We're introducing a priority shopping time for the elderly and vulnerable. We'd like to encourage you to shop outside of 9-30am - 11am where possible, to allow our vulnerable and elderly customers time to shop.

"Please buy only what you and your family need. If we all do this, then we can make sure we have enough for everyone.

"We have placed limits on a selected number of products including soaps and sanitisers, cleaning products, medicines, baby care products and toilet paper.

"Local communities are important, and you might ask friends and neighbours if they need help with their shopping.

"Sharing the shopping will help the vulnerable to stay well."