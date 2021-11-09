Whalley schoolgirl (nine) climbs Britain's highest peaks raising over £1,200 in aid of the Royal British Legion
Isabella Brannigan has taken her fundraising to new heights after climbing the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales.
The determined nine-year-old, who attends Whalley Primary School, braved the wet and windy weather conditions to complete the epic challenge climbing to the summit of Snowdon — the highest peak in Wales, then tackling Scafell Pike - standing at 3,209ft, England' s highest mountain and finally Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands, in less than 24 hours! When completing the climbs, she was accompanied by her granddad Darryl.
Isabella is no stranger to taking on mammoth challenges. Last year the youngster had only been riding a bike for a month when she decided to set herself the task of cycling 100 miles along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which she successfully completed raising hundrends in aid of veterans.
Her most recent challenge has raised a splendid £1,200, with donations continuing to pour in.
Isabella's proud parents, Craig and Kelly, spoke about their daughter's determination to raise money for good causes. They said: "As parents we are very proud of what Isabella has achieved.
"To complete the National Three Peaks Challenge at nine years old in under 24 hours is an amazing feat, one that is not lost on us, and to raise over £1,200 for a great cause like The Royal British Legion makes it extra special as it's her way of saying thank you to those that have served Queen and country."