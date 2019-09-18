Towneley Hall the fitting setting for UCLan's very first Burnley graduation ceremony

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has held its first graduation ceremony in Burnley.

Taking place inside Towneley Hall, the ceremony saw Burnley Campus based students from the Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise; the School of Social Work, Care and Community; and the School of Community Health and Midwifery receive their prestigious degrees and awards.

Parents and relatives congratulate the students at Towneley Hall

The graduates, who all live in East Lancashire, donned their academic caps and gowns and processed across the stage to graduate in front of proud family members, senior UCLan staff and new Honorary Fellow Tony Attard OBE DL, chief executive of Burnley-based fabrics supplier Panaz.

Tony offered some advice to the new graduates saying: “Always say yes if asked to do something, opportunities will present themselves, never be afraid to take them even if they are outside of your comfort zone, you never know where it might lead.

"You are about to embark on the toughest challenge of your lives. You are all individuals, listen to nobody else except yourselves and go out there and do it.”

The new graduates had studied on a range of courses including BA (Hons) business and management, BA (Hons) social work, BA (Hons) health and social care and a Foundation Degree in community leadership.

Dr Ebrahim Adia, provost of UCLan’s Burnley Campus, said: “It was a special day because we all created a little bit of history as this was the first time that UCLan has held its own graduation ceremony for its growing campus in Burnley.

"To give the graduates the best send-off possible, we were able to hold it in the amazing setting of Towneley Hall.”