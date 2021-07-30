Summer school for Valley's new starters proves a huge hit

Since normal transition days have not been able to happen this year, Bowland staff decided to offer their new pupils an experience to remember.

Over 100 pupils took part in a jam-packed week of art, cookery and sport alongside some crucial catch up in literacy and numeracy.

Even in one week, staff demonstrated pupils made progress in these core subjects and even gifted each pupil a brand new fiction book to read over the summer holidays. Pupils chose their own book from a range of titles after completing a treasure hunt around their new school building.

New starters enjoyed a wide range of fun-filled activities

Summer school leader, Miss Herbert, said: "Youngsters also made fruity flapjacks, pizzas and lemonade to take home. As well as this, they took part in a paralympics workshop to understand sport form another perspective. Our two artists were tasked with the project to decorate Bowland's brand new forest classroom and did an amazing job. Pupils experienced their final prize giving assembly in the woodland area and a magical atmosphere was created from the artwork, the hot sun and the enthusiasm from pupils and staff alike.

"All of the pupils thoroughly enjoyed the week and are now confident and happy to start their Bowland journey from September."