Students flying high on GCSE results day at Stonyhurst College

The Stonyhurst College standard is again flying high to celebrate the achievements of the Syntax class of 2021, where 28% of pupils achieved a grade 9, 46% achieved grades 9-8, 65% achieved grades 9-7 and 98% achieved grades 9-4.

Stonyhurst Headteacher, John Browne, said: "’Many congratulations to our Syntax pupils on their outstanding achievements. They have done everything which has been asked of them in the most challenging of circumstances. The support from staff and families has been extraordinary. Syntax pupils have shown amazing mutual support and optimism and like so many pupils in the UK deserve every success with their GCSEs."