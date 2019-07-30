Ribble Valley Scouts' unique Atlantic adventure to eco-friendly hot spot

A group of Ribble Valley youngsters have jet-setted across the Atlantic for a unique event at one of the most environmentally sustainable human habitats ever built for Scouts.

Clitheroe and Whalley Scouts Charlotte Whiston, Hal Davies, Oliver Sinclair, Eleanor Jessop, Joshua Carysforth, James Mellor and Joshua Palmer, along with Cubs leader Richard Marshall, have travelled to West Virginia, USA, for The 24th World Scout Jamboree at the eco-friendly Summit Bechtel Reserve.

This year's jamboree is unique because it is a team effort by Scouts Canada, Asociación de Scouts de México, and the Boy Scouts of America, with more than 45,000 youths and leaders attending from 133 countries across six continents.

The young people and their parents wish to say a big thank you for all the support they have received from the people of the Ribble Valley during their fund-raising activities. These have included a car wash, a music and curry night, and bag packing at the Clitheroe supermarkets.