Ribble Valley primary school's SATs results annulled due to maladministration

A Ribble Valley primary school has had its Key Stage 2 tests annulled due to maladministration.

Barrow Primary School, near Clitheroe, was investigated by the Standards and Testing Agency (STA) after concerns were raised at the end of last year.

A Department for Education spokesman said: "Any instance of maladministration of the National Curriculum tests is completely unacceptable.

“Following an investigation into the administration of 2019 Key Stage 2 tests at Barrow URC Primary School, the English grammar, punctuation and spelling Paper 2 test results were annulled for the whole cohort.”

STA's remit when investigating concerns of maladministration is to determine whether there is doubt over the accuracy or correctness of children's results and/or outcomes for the national curriculum assessments.

We reported last week that Barrow Primary School's hedteacher Janet Pay, the former head of Wellfield Primary School in Burnley, was currently not in school.

Lancashire County Council, the local education authority, would not comment on Mrs Pay's position at the school.

However, in a letter to parents, Chairman of Governors Mr James Johnstone, said: "I can confirm that Mrs Taylor will be the acting headteacher, during the period that Mrs Pay is not in school.

"The leadership of the school will be fully covered during this time, and there will be no disruption to teaching.

"I would encourage any parent or carer with any questions to raise them directly with Mrs Taylor, or myself. Our paramount concern is always to provide pupils with the education that they deserve."