Ribble Valley choir teams up with London pop duo to release charity Christmas single

In the shadow of Pendle Hill and nestled in the folds of the Ribble Valley, a group of children from a local school have been fervently rehearsing a newly-written Christmas song which will raise invaluable funds for charity.



With all profits going to Survival International, students in the choir at Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall are hoping that their vocal talents will help being some respite to the children of the rainforest who, in August, became victims of ‘truly apocalyptic’ fires in the Amazon.

Their original track, ‘Christmas Time’, will be released on December 6th, with the choir having joined forces with London electronic pop duo Ooberfuse

“The children have really enjoyed the whole experience of working with Ooberfuse to help their peers who traditionally dwell in the Amazon rainforest," said choir Director, Greg Mann. "We hope and pray that this charity single will raise money for Survival International who work directly with indigenous peoples in some of the worst affected areas of South America.”

Hal St John of Ooberfuse, added: “When the Amazon rain forest burned like an apocalyptic inferno in August this year it was not only flora, fauna, and wildlife that were destroyed; the homes, habitats, and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of indigenous peoples went up in smoke too.

"We started to think about how we could use our music to make a difference," Hal added. "A chance conversation with friend of the band, Greg, led to this exciting collaboration with his choir of seven- to 10-year-olds at St Mary’s Hall.”

One of the seven-year-old choristers commented: “When we heard stories about the indigenous children of the rainforest losing their homes we asked ourselves the question 'what will our peers from the rainforest be doing this Christmas now that their homes have been destroyed? When we are unwrapping our presents with our families around us in our homes what will they be doing?'

"We hope that our song can raise some money for them to make their lives a little more comfortable this Christmas time," they added.