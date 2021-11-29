Pupils lobby Boris Johnson for release of British-Iranian nationals

The pupils who are asking parents and friends to show their support

Led by the school’s Amnesty Human Rights Group, students from Westholme’s INSPIRED Sixth Form are building a petition to help raise awareness of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori’s plight – both imprisoned in Iran for charges they strongly deny.

Earlier this month, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband staged a three-week hunger strike outside of the Foreign Office in London, campaigning for his wife’s release who has been in custody since 2016, accused of being a spy.

Dr Richard Robson, Principal at Westholme School said: “It is important that young people feel they have a voice, in addressing issues close to home and within international waters. Westholme’s Amnesty Human Rights Group is part of our co-curricular programme and our students are passionate about making a difference and campaigning for positive change.”

Members of Westholme’s Amnesty Human Rights Group have been following Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh’s story closely, concerned that the government is not doing enough to secure their release.

Dr Robson added: “Facilitated by the school’s Head of Ethics, Philosophy and Religion, students are delivering a number of education pieces for the whole school, encouraging pupils and their parents to learn more about the detainees’ stories and sign a petition in partnership with Amnesty International.”

Zara Hyatt, Youth MP for Blackburn with Darwen is also a pupil at Westholme School, she said: “As a Youth MP, I feel that action needs to be taken immediately to help these individuals and their families who are suffering. I urge the local community to take action to bring them home, just like Westholme students are doing.”