Pupils celebrate success at Oakhill School's prizegiving ceremony
Teachers at Whalley's Oakhill School applauded the achievements of pupils at a special prizegiving ceremony.
The annual event, which celebrated it's 43rd year, saw pupils, parents and staff gather at the school's sports hall.
Special guest Owen Coyle Junior, owner and managing director of CO2 Sports Management and son of the well-known football manager of the same name, presented the prizes to returning and current pupils, in front of proud parents and their families, invited guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of the Ribble Valley, Clitheroe Town Mayor and Mayoress, governors and members of the Baron family.
Following the proceedings there was an extensive buffet which provided an excellent opportunity for parents, staff and pupils to meet once more.