New year resolution fulfilled for Goosnargh's Queen in waiting Elin

Goosnargh and Whittingham Rose Queen 2020 Elin Harry
Elin Harry’s new year resolution was to try to play a bigger role in the local community.

Now she is to be the Goosnargh and Whittingham Rose Queen for 2020.

The delighted 11 year old said:”I am so excited to be an actual Rose Queen, as ever since I was a toddler I have been attending Goosnargh and

Whittingham Festival, as well as Longridge and Grimsargh.”

The community minded youngster who attends Goosnargh Oliverson’s school has already played a full part in previous village celebrations.

She said: “I started off as a flower girl followed by a maypole dancer and an attendant but finally, I am the Rose Queen herself.”

He enthusiasm for her home village also means she is an eloquent young ambassador for Goosnargh. She said: “I have lived in Goosnargh my whole life and it’s such an amazing place to live as its unique and different. I have explored the grounds of this village from the top to bottom. I have played football on our village green and I attend church almost every week. I love doing things around the village as there are some really nice people and places here.”

Elin is also a member of the Bugz group which meets at the Methodist church and goes bellringing at St Mary’s Church.

In her spare time she plays the piano, enjoys gardening, is a member of Longridge Gymnastics club and looks after her pet rabbits.

Elin added: “But mainly I love all things to do with Harry Potter.”

She continued: “I like to think of myself as playing a role in our community. I had set myself a new year’s resolution this year to try to play a bigger role in our community and I hope being Rose Queen can help tick that box for me.”

* This year's Goosnargh and Whittingham Whitsuntide Festival is on Saturday, May 30 from 1pm.