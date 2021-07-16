New Lancashire Sixth Form will offer unique learning opportunities in the town

Work is under way to extend and refurbish the existing St Paul’s Centre at Blackburn College’s outstanding town centre campus.

The redevelopment will create a self-contained Blackburn Sixth Form with drop-off facilities, study areas and classrooms. The work will expand the existing purpose-built classrooms and teaching spaces, scientific laboratories, student hub, computing suites and café.

Blackburn Sixth Form will initially take enrolment of up to 400 students and will build on outstanding results from August 2020, which included a 100% A-Level Pass Rate in 21 A-Level subjects and 99.7% overall A-Level pass rate.

L-R, Head of Sixth Form Asif Khan, Assistant Principal Rachel Tarplee, and Principal Fazal Dad.

Principal, Fazal Dad, said: “Blackburn Sixth Form will offer a safe, welcoming, inclusive learning environment for all students. The development will be open from September offering a wide range of A-level courses and complementary vocational qualifications for school leavers aged 16-19. Blackburn Sixth Form will provide a unique offering in the area. The building is purpose-built to ensure students have everything they need in one place, so they don’t need to travel between buildings. However, those looking for a more university-style course will have access to the wider college facilities if they wish.”

Blackburn Sixth Form will provide structure and support for students, with a timetable familiar to school leavers.

Asif Khan, who has recently been appointed as Head of Sixth Form, said: “Blackburn Sixth Form will offer students even more opportunities to follow their dreams and succeed in their chosen career. We offer the best learning opportunities in Blackburn for a wide range of subjects.”