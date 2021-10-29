More bang for your book: Valley's rural primary school receives £1k towards new library

Enjoying the new facility. Barratt Sales Adviser Angela reading with the children at Barrow URC Primary School

Barrow URC Primary School situated on Whalley Road, has used the donation towards creating a library for children in the local community. The funds were used to buy shelving, seating, and a number of books to fill the school’s new library.

Helen Porter, Year 5 teacher at the school, said: "This year has been a real challenge for all children and it is during difficult times that communities can come together and support one another. By supporting our school library, our future generations will develop a love of learning and experience the pleasure that can be gained from reading a book.

“Our pupils have been very busy fundraising and a number of them took part in Pendle Hill Extreme Read put together by the school, where they were invited to climb Pendle Hill and read their favourite book at the top.”

New chapter as exciting new library opens

A survey from The National Literacy Trust found that children’s enjoyment of reading has increased during lockdown, rising from 47.8% before lockdown to 55.9% afterwards.

It was reported that three in five children surveyed (59.3%) thought that reading made them feel better during lockdown, whilst three in ten (31.6%) felt that reading helped them when they felt sad due to being unable to see families and friends.

Robert Holbrook, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “As a leading developer it is really important that we support the community in the areas in which we build.