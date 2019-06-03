Map unveiled of road changes to transform Preston's city centre Adelphi Quarter as part of UCLan's £200m masterplan

Plans which will transform the Preston's Adelphi Quarter for both motorists and pedestrians have been unveiled today.

The first phase of the plan to create the new layout to pedestrianise the area around the University of Central Lancashire's £60 million Student Centre and new civic square, will see road closures for two years.

A map showing the final layout of the highways scheme which will transform the area has now been released by the university in conjunction with Lancashire County Council.

Due to be completed by summer 2021, enabling works is starting this week on site for the first phase of the highways scheme, creating a number of road closures and diversions.

Maudland Road will be closed from today for two years to accommodate a compound for Balfour Beatty, who has been selected as the principal contractor to deliver the highways scheme, which includes high spec granite paving finishes in a bid to improve the look and feel of the university campus.

Victoria Street, from its junctions with Adelphi Street and Moor Lane, will be closed from next week for around nine weeks, where the road will be widened to allow for bus diversions.

Work will also start next week on changes to the Adelphi roundabout to create new traffic diversions which will be in place for the two years until the scheme is finished.

Once the project is completed, Adelphi Street, from its junctions with St Peter’s Street to Victoria Street, will become pedestrianised.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s chief operating officer, said: " This has been in planning for over three years, during which we have consulted consistently with members of the public, interest groups and our neighbours to create a scheme which not only improves the use of space but most importantly creates a safe environment for all.

"It is a huge project, which once completed, will change the face of the university quarter forever

"Inevitably there will be some disruption but we are working in close collaboration with our experienced contractor Balfour Beatty and Lancashire County Council on a detailed traffic management plan.

"We will ensure that throughout the highways works, any changes to traffic routes will be regularly and comprehensively communicated to ensure minimal inconvenience for road users.

"Access to businesses and properties will remain open although we would ask the public to allow more time to complete their journeys if they are in the vicinity of the University campus.”

Balfour Beatty project manager, Graeme Moffat, added that disruption will be kept to a minimum and Coun Geoff Driver leader of LCC added the changes were key to UCLan's £200m masterplan.

He said: "There will be some disruption while this work takes place, but we ask people to bear with us.

"By attracting students into the city, this creates new jobs, helps local businesses and benefits the wider economy. This is an exciting time, thanks to a major investment from the University that will benefit the city overall."

Questions about the highways scheme and the work to be carried out can be sent to UCLanMasterPlan@uclan.ac.uk. Regular updates can be also found on the UCLan Masterplan website:https://uclanmasterplan.co.uk/highways.