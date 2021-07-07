Lancashire school exam results are among the best in the whole world

Pupils at Stonyhurst College have performed brilliantly in their International Baccalaureate exams

The Jesuit private school near Clitheroe is thrilled to unveil its best International Baccalaureate (IB) results in history. As a leading IB school, Stonyhurst College pupils are amongst some of the highest scoring IB pupils in the world.

Stonyhurst 2021 IB highlights include:

· 100 per cent Diploma Programme pass rate compared to a world average of 85 per cent

· Our top scorer achieved 45 points (out of a maximum of 45 points) placing them in the top 0.5% of candidates worldwide and equivalent to 4 A* at A Level

· 71 per cent of pupils achieved 36 or more points equivalent to 3As at A level

· A third of pupils achieved more than 40 points, placing them in the top 4 per cent of candidates worldwide

· An average point score of 37.8, compared with the typical worldwide average of 31.3

· 100 per cent pass rate for IB Career Related Programme pupils

· Pupils win places at top universities across the world

This year’s IB grades were based on a combination of coursework and predictions. Having shown remarkable strength and resilience throughout the global pandemic, Stonyhurst's International Baccalaureate (IB) pupils were finally celebrating today having received results that place them amongst some of the highest scoring IB students in the world.

John Browne, Headmaster of Stonyhurst, said: ’The International Baccalaureate Programme at Stonyhurst continues to flourish. The Jesuit concept of having ‘one foot in the air’, ready for the next challenge, has perhaps never been more relevant, and the way that our young people have energised themselves during this challenging year has been inspirational. The global nature of some of the university destinations demonstrates the ambition of our Stonyhurst students. The IB philosophy promotes international-mindedness and a broad and challenging curriculum which has prepared these fine young people so well for the next stage of their educational journey’.