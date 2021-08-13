High-flying Ribble Valley student sets her sights on Oxford University
Lucy Robinson has set her sights on Oxford after achieving ten 9s and a 8 in her GCSEs.
Lucy, from Ribchester, is in the top handful of students in her year and praises the support provided by Westholme School teachers – and a great deal of hard work and determination.
In the future, Lucy said she “wants to be able to make a difference” and is considering careers in climatology or astronomy.
The 16-year-old has attended Westholme School since the age of four – and is looking forward to studying biology, maths, geography and physics.
She said: “I’m really happy with my results because it has been quite difficult and relentless. The teachers have supported us and have checked in with us a lot during the lockdowns.”
During her time at Westholme, Lucy has also played for her school hockey and netball teams, achieved a grade 6 at clarinet and achieved a certificate in public speaking to help develop skills for life.