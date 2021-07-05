Have your say: Consultation launched for Clitheroe high school to expand pupil age range

The proposal would see the Queen Road-based school expand its current age range from 11 to 16, to a new age range of four to 16. The school would provide both primary and secondary school provision, becoming an all-through school, with effect from September 2023.

If the change goes ahead, the primary places would be provided in new accommodation at a neighbouring school site located at Higher Standen Farm.

The school would, over time, provide 210 primary school places which are needed to accommodate rising pupil numbers as a result of housing development in the area and an increase in the birth rate.

Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe

The Higher Standen Farm housing development is set to provide 1,040 of around 1400 houses planned for the Clitheroe area over the next few years. A site for the provision of additional primary school places has been secured in a Section 106 agreement between the county council, Ribble Valley Borough Council and the landowner, Higher Standen Trustees.

The building for the new school would be provided by the county council and be partly funded through contributions from the housing development contributions.

County Coun. Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "I am really keen that people take part in this consultation and share their views about this proposal. The county council is responsible for making sure that we have enough high-quality school places available to meet demand. We have extended existing schools in the area, but future expected developments, plus an increase in the birth rate, means we need to consider how further primary places could be provided."

The informal consultation will run until 5pm on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.