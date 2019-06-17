Clitheroe teachers and pupils swap classroom for outdoors as they smash iconic mountain challenge

Teachers delighted having completed the Three Peaks Challenge
Despite aches and pains, trips and falls, a group of extremely motivated staff from Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe, succeeded in conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Following a number of practise walks, this staff challenge team were determined to complete this epic 24-mile trek, and sometimes steep hike within the recommended 12 hours…and indeed they accomplished this!

Not to be outdone, pupils then completed their seven-mile sponsored walk through the fields of the Ribble Valley at an extremely speedy pace, despite the blackening clouds and rain.