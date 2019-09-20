Clitheroe students earn prestigious awards at Blackburn College ceremony

A pair of Clitheroe students have been selected for a prestigious award at Blackburn College’s 24th Further Education Star Awards

With the red carpet having been rolled out for the awards ceremony to recognise another year of student success and achievement, the FE Star Awards rewarded over 100 students for top grades, for securing a coveted place at the top university, for those who have progressed into employment, or those who have triumphed against adversity.

Anita Afzal with Assistant Principal at Blackburn College, Damian Stewart.

Former Ribblesdale High School student Lily Price, who is studying Public Services at Blackburn College, picked up an award in her category and said: “I chose Blackburn College because they had the course I was interested in and the classes weren’t too large so I got to have a great experience and supportive tutors.

“I still have a year left to study but then I am weighing up my options," she added, with her tutors praising her for excellent performance across the course and for being a natural leader in the classroom. "I am considering both university and joining the Army.”

Anita Afzal (19), also from Ribblesdale High School, picked up the Early Years award, saying: “Blackburn College was a brilliant place to study. Whilst I was on my last placement during Level 3 I was offered a job in the same nursery I was doing my placement in. I am working there at the moment and I love it."