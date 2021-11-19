Clitheroe schoolboy's epic pianothon in aid of Children in Need

The 15-year-old is playing the piano in the school restaurant all day until he finishes at 3pm.

Charlie, who is a Year 11 pupil and lives in Mellor, had been practising hard for his charity challenge and planned many classical pieces to play throughout the day such as Mozart and Bach, as well as pieces such as the Dr Who theme tune.

He said: "I challenged myself in lockdown and taught myself to play the piano from YouTube. I have recently started attending piano lessons at Wilpshire Music School and am now looking forward to playing in front of an audience. I am excited to see how much money I can raise.

Self-taught Pianist Charlie Day

"I initially set myself a target of £100, but I have exceeded this so I will set myself a new target of £300. It’s amazing how kind and supportive people have been. My school has a new performing arts building and this is something they are supportive of."