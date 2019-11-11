Billington & Langho Community Centre to host charity Christmas event for eating disorder charity

Billington & Langho Community Centre is gearing up to play host to a charity Christmas market in aid of SEED Lancashire, a charity which works to raise awareness of eating disorders in the North West.



The free event will take place on Saturday 30th November from 10.30am to 3.30pm, with organisers encouraging one and all to head down for Christmas carols, mulled wine, a variety of stalls, and a visit from Father Christmas himself for the kids.

“As a charity, we do love our community events and what better event than with a festive, fun Christmas market where you can support local businesses as well as SEED," said Shelley Perry, Clinical Director for the charity. “The Christmas market is set to be a family favourite and we do hope you will join us where you can stock up on stocking fillers from a range of homemade gifts, local crafts, and delicious festive refreshments on the day, or simply enjoy some quality family time and the fun atmosphere on the day.”

SEED is a not-for-profit which does not receive any funding, making events such as this crucial to its existence. The charity is dedicated to tackling a range of mental health issues including eating disorders, weight management, mental illness, and well-being, with all funds raised at the Christmas event going towards funding SEED’s vital work in the community.