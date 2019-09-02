Apprentices and employers to be feted at Burnley College event this week

Apprentices and leading employers have been shortlisted at this year’s Inspire and Achieve Awards 2019, which will be held at Burnley College on Thursday.



The Inspire and Achieve Awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding Themis apprentices who are already making their mark in their chosen fields.

The awards also acknowledge leading employers in the region who are investing in the future of their businesses through their commitment to apprenticeships and training.

Simon Jordan, director of Themis, said: “As an apprenticeship provider we are committed to training the best apprentices who are dedicated, motivated and innovative. We work with the best employers who are leaders in their fields and we employ the best trainers, with years of industry expertise and passion for their sector to pass on their skills and knowledge.”

Presenting the awards at the evening celebration will be the categories award judges including Helen McVey from Pendleside Hospice, Sam King, of Exertis UK Ltd, Richard Robinson, Burnley College and MacMahon Leggate Chartered Accountants, Nicholas Hall, of AMRC (the University of Sheffield) and Dave Walker, of +24 Marketing.

Will Shepherd, creator of Black Sheep Biz management consultancy, will be speaking and is joined by host Simon Brierley, membership director of East Lancs Chamber of Commerce, and Karen Buchanan, chief executive of Themis.