A-Level results 2021: CRGS' head 'proud' of students' achievements

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the

exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Headteacher, Mr James Keulemans, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are able to progress onto further education and study.

