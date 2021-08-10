A-Level results 2021: CRGS' head 'proud' of students' achievements
Clitheroe Royal Grammar school is pleased to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their A-Level exams this summer.
This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the
exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.
Headteacher, Mr James Keulemans, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are able to progress onto further education and study.
"The resilience shown by this group of young people has been inspirational and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”