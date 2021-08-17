Vote for Valley's Hazel to be crowned winner of national Young Farmer competition

Hazel Stansfield

The 24-year-old, who lives in Chaigley, is a finalist in the "Heart of YFC Award 2021", which celebrate the dedication, commitment and drive of the nation's rural workers.

From small beginnings helping with refreshments to now chair of Clitheroe Young Farmer's Club and vice chair of the county – Hazel has come a long way in her six years as a member of YFC.

As well as the strong support she gives in the Ribble Valley, Hazel also supports the national Federation by representing her county at NFYFC council meetings and northern area meetings. During the pandemic, Hazel has taken on even more responsibility at a county level while the Federation has been without a county organiser and has closely supported her county chair to keep things running smoothly.

She has managed to do all this while running Clitheroe YFC – and even increased the club’s membership during a challenging year. Hosting engaging virtual meetings, fun competitions and encouraging members to get involved with county, area and national competitions too has all helped boost the numbers.

No stranger to competing, Hazel is a former Senior Member of the Year winner at county level and has recently taken part in the county’s debating team that competed in the northern area, alongside stockjudging and other field day contests.

Hazel’s focus is on her club and she strives to make it the best in the county. The club’s success during the last year is attributed to Hazel’s dedication to YFC.

Appealing to Clitheroe folk to vote for her, Hazel, who works for NFU Mutual in Clitheroe, said: "To win the award would mean the absolute world to me. Young Farmers has been a massive part of my life and I honestly don’t know where I would be without it. I’ve made life-long friends which I will forever be greatful for.

"Young Farmers has helped me grow into a confident young woman. I’ve travelled the world, learnt valuable life skills, and it’s made me the person that I am today. To win this award would top off my YFC career and I think to be my biggest thing I have ever accomplished within YFC."