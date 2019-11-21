Ribble Valley wedding car business to host Christmas fun day

A Ribble Valley wedding car business is holding a special Christmas event.

Malvern Wedding Cars, based at the Link 59 Business Park, Clitheroe, will host the seasonal event on December 15th from 11am to 2pm.

Emma Buckley, from the company, said: "We are hoping that Father Christmas will be here as well as a magician. Also attending will be Four Paws Dog Rescue, Amelia's Boutique, The Flower Shop Clitheroe and Bride's Little Helper.

"As we are a wedding car business we will also be offering shorts drives out in a few of our cars."