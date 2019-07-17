Ribble Valley garage is motoring following business award

When the chance to set up in business was taken by three friends, little did they know just over two years later they would win a prized business award.

Directors Simon Parkington and brothers Jason and Jonathan Walker have known each other since they were younger and met up again while Simon was renovating a house in Billington.

In 2016 they took over a rundown garage on Clitheroe Road, Chatburn, and Ribble Valley Chequered Flag Ltd was born. At the Ribble Valley Business Awards the company took the prized title of Customer Friendly Business.

Nominations for the sixth annual awards will open on Thursday July 25th.

Simon said: “That award meant more to us than one for a business with the most employees or the highest turnover, because keeping customers happy is what our business is all about.”

Jason has previously owned his own garage, Jonathan works for British Touring Cars while Simon has a keen interest in cars and property renovation. The company employs a further three mechanics.

The company gives back by supporting the local cricket team, helping Tesco Clitheroe with community projects, backing a fund-raiser for a boy with Cytomegalovirus along with many other causes.

Last December the company re-opened a filling station in the village, a shop is also soon to open and the next plan is to extend the premises to provide a larger area for servicing vehicles.

This year 19 trophies will be presented at the awards ceremony at Stirk House, Gisburn, on October 9th. Nominations will open on July 25th through the Awards website.

Three new categories this year are Health and Beauty, Apprenticeship and Part Time Business and two categories are seeking sponsors.