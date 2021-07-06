Multi-million pound luxury hotel resort plan for former Gisburne Park Hospital site

The beautiful site set to undergo a major transformation

For the past 35 years, the Gisburne Park Estate had operated as a 24-bed private hospital, which closed earlier in April under plans announced by BMI Healthcare.

Now, estate owners Guy and Amber Hindley have taken back the keys with grand plans to invest millions to revamp the historic Ribble Valley mansion.and create an exclusive retreat for people to enjoy a relaxing experience in picturesque surroundings.

Commenting on the grand scheme, businessman Guy, said he wants to create a destination like no other. He explained: “I always had ambitions to transform the hall into something great though never imagined I would have the opportunity to own it; I always assumed it would be a project for my sons. Having acquired the keys, Amber and I are now setting out to transform hospitality in the North and create a destination like no other.

"We’re looking to create an exclusive environment that blends art and culture with like minded people in a setting that is unrivalled in the UK. We want our members and guests to treat this as a second home here guests can dine, stay, work and play and most importantly, escape.”

Nestled within 1,000 acres of rolling parkland, the estate was acquired by Lord Ribblesdale in 1614 and has since been owned by just two families, the Listers and, for the last 100

years, The Hindley family. The estate has welcomed many remarkable visitors in its 400 year existence, from Oliver Cromwell, marching his troops across the land during the second civil war, to Winston Churchill, Her Majesty the Queen and most recently Prince Charles, who regularly joined Guy’s father Christopher Hindley to hunt and enjoy the legendary hospitality of the Estate.

Having played host to such a remarkable guestlist, Guy and his wife Amber now plan to open the doors once again and welcome guests from near and far.

When Guy inherited the estate in 2003 he set about transforming the tired, but unspoilt shooting and hunting estate into a magnificent holiday destination complete with luxury

lodges, historic houses, cosy cottages and a boutique glamping venue alongside one of the most stunning wedding destinations in the North and most recently one of the most talked