Lollipop lady to open Longridge Does Christmas

This year’s Longridge Does Christmas will be officially opened by the town’s very own VIP, lollipop lady Irene Reid OBE.

The late night shopping and entertainment event runs from 6pm - 9pm this Thursday (Nov. 28).

Irene, who is in charge of the school crossing on Berry Lane, will switch on the town’s Christmas lights and declare the event officially open at 6.30pm.

Attractions include street side stalls on Berry Lane, face painting and biscuit decorating in Booths, a children’s elf hunt, Longridge Band, a Christmas fayre in Berry Lane school and donkey rides. There will be princess carriage rides, weather permitting, craft stalls in the Station Building, harp playing at Raymond James Investment Service and a street collection and raffle in aid of Cancer Care.

The Valley Singers and Whitechapel School Choirs will also perform.

.Artist David Youds, runner-up in this year’s Create Longridge, will be painting a new picture in the Longridge Gallery.

Meanwhile a town environment group born from local school pupils’ concerns about plastic pollution will be launched at the event.

The Longridge Environment Group will be settting up stall tonight in the Station Buildings Courtyard from 6pm when it unveils its Work Towards a Greener Community initiative

Spokeswoman Margaret Baugh said activities will include fun for youngsters making their own Christmas garlands. There will be advice on how to make “eco swaps” for Christmas, free trees for planting and free donated Christmas decorations.

Mayor Steve Ashcroft said: "Longridge has a tradition of organising a late night shopping event prior to Christmas and last year the decision was taken to enhance the event by adding a range of attractions. We have continued in the same vein this year, and, once again, it will be a great night for families."

He added the council is grateful for all the support of local businesses and hard working volunteers who help make the event a success.

*The switch on takes place by the Station Buildings off Berry Lane.