Local IT provider offers business advice in event of coronavirus shutdown

A Ribble Valley based IT provider has created an urgent checklist for business owners – to help them prepare for shutting their office during a coronavirus emergency.

Adam Robinson, director of J2 Technology in Ribchester, explores four different priorities business owners and managers will need to consider, if their workforce needs to work from home. The advice covers data security, access to data, home office set up, communication, collaboration and management.

“This is about preparing now to keep your business operating as usual. Imagine if all of your staff had to stay at home, with no way of working,” said Adam.

“In a recent speech, Boris Johnson stated that a fifth of the UK’s workforce could be off sick at the same time. So this is a genuine threat that business owners could face.

“If business owners and managers do not prepare for this eventuality right now, they could find themselves in a lot of trouble down the line.”

He added: “The preparation checklist is designed to help them think about how they can prepare for this eventuality and how they can ensure their employees can continue working at home in isolation, as long as they are fit and healthy to do so.”

Local business owners and managers can get a copy free at www.j2-technology.com/working-from-home-checklist

J2 Technology was formed in 2017, and now looks after hundreds of businesses across the United Kingdom.