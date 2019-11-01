Lancashire Funeral Director takes home national bereavement award

Burnley-based Co-op funeral director Annabel Davies has won the national award for Best Bereavement Worker at this year’s Butterfly Awards.

After being nominated for the second year running, Annabel was presented with the award for her continuous support of bereaved parents living in the North West.

After personally suffering a pregnancy loss of her own, 28-year-old Annabel returned to her job as a Funeral Director to support families going through similarly distressing circumstances.

Upon her return, Annabel sought ways to go above and beyond to support bereaved parents. Among other things, Annabel campaigned for local councils to offer free cremation services for infants, set up a support group for grieving parents and created a library of books, information packs and keepsakes.

The Butterfly Awards, now in its sixth year, recognises professionals working across a broad range of industries for the work they do supporting families through the loss of their baby. The awards also recognise families for the strength and courage they show during a bereavement.

Annabel Davies said: “I’m honoured to have won the accolade as Bereavement Worker 2019 and I can’t thank people enough for voting for me. I’m truly overwhelmed!”

“As funeral directors, we’re here to support people who are going through what is a heart-breaking time. The Butterfly Awards is an incredibly important event as it makes people aware of the support available for them when going through the loss of a child.”