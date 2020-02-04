Lancashire-based Booths beats Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose to top supermarket award

Booths has been named Supermarket of the Year at a top awards ceremony.

The Preston-based company won the title at the People's Wine Choice Awards in Manchester last night.

Booths' Victoria Anderson

The independent retailer, which has 28 stores across the North of England, secured the top spot in a customer-led vote beating national competition from Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose.

Victoria Anderson, Wine Buyer at Booths said: ‘’As a small-scale retailer up against such household names, it’s humbling to be recognised by those who matter the most - our customers.

At Booths, sourcing exceptional food and drink underpins our buying ethos. I look for wines that offer quality and provenance but I also look for wines that are more adventurous enabling us to offer such a diverse and exciting range of award-winning wines.’’

Booths also triumphed in two individual categories at the awards with the Booths Gran Norte Rioja Reserva named as the best ‘’Treat Yourself Red Wine’’ and the Booths Finest Reserve Port NV was shortlisted as a finalist in the best ‘’Heavy Duty’’ wine category.

And another local firm, The Whalley Wine Shop was also successful in the awards, taking home the Best Independent Retailer Award ahead of shops in Manchester, Bristol and Hull.