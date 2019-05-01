Key business report shows North West worryingly lacking in "essential" marketing capability

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has called upon businesses across the North West to assess their marketing capabilities after a major industry report highlighted a lack of skills as one of the biggest challenges facing the region's economy.

Urged to focus more on marketing, businesses across the area have been shown to be lacking in knowledge when it comes to key areas such as capability gaps, inconsistencies across teams, misalignment, and sustainable solutions to any issues following the CIM's State of the Industry report.

Despite 63% of marketers claiming they are excited about getting more involved in strategic vision for companies, a massive 93% think that the marketing skills gap at strategic level was a major concern, with inefficient training and misguided development decisions at the heart of the problem.

In response, the CIM has launched an online diagnostic portal called MAP to allow businesses to effectively assess professional marketing capabilities available for organisations as an additional analytical component of its already well-established consultant-led learning and development capability assessment service.

“MAP will enable businesses across the North West to invest in their marketing capability with confidence," said Richard Kenyon, North West Chair of CIM. "Marketing is a key function in delivering business growth and we believe that developing the capability with marketing teams is an essential part of driving performance.

“The MAP portal provides marketing leaders with a comprehensive and holistic overview of their team’s skill set against our professional marketing competencies," Richard added. "This will enable businesses to be more targeted in their training and development efforts and maximise investment.”

To find out more about MAP and CIM’s Company Training Services, visit: www.cim.co.uk/map