Have your say on 'Longridge Does Christmas'

Longridge Town Council is inviting residents and businesses to have a say on plans for this year’s ‘Longridge Does Christmas’ event.

Preparations have already started for the annual late night shopping and entertainment extravaganza on November 28 from 6pm to 9pm.

The council will be coordinating the event with the support of a community working group.

But it stressed that success depends on sufficient volunteers offering their assistance.

Mayor Coun Steve Ashcroft said: "The success of this event, like last year, depends on sufficient volunteers coming forward to help."

There will be a meeting on Monday, September 16 at 6.30pm at the Station Buildings on Berry Lane when ideas for the event can be put forward.

If you are unable to attend but wish to help contact the Town Clerk Andrea Pownall by email at clerk@longridge-tc.gov.uk or call the council on 01772 782461.