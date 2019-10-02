Diary date for town's Christmas helpers

Longridge businesses and residents and local businesses are being invited to have a key role in this year’s town celebrations.

There will be a meeting next week to discuss plans for the annual ‘Longridge Does Christmas’ event which will take place on Thursday, November 28 between 6pm and 9pm.

The team at Pipkins in Longridge get into the Christmas spirit at last year's event

The late night shopping and entertainment extravaganza aims to showcase the town’s retail and food offer, attracting visitors and residents to get into the seasonal spirit with a range of additional entertainment for all age groups.

A leaflet and poster campaign will be launched next month counting down to the event. The Town Council is coordinating the Xmas evening with the help of a community working group.A spokesperson said: “The group are available to give any support, to listen to any suggestions or answer questions.”

The next planning meeting is on Monday, October 7 at the Station Buildings, Berry Lane, Longridge at 6.30pm. The Council is urging anyone interested to attend. Anyone who would like to help but cannot attend is asked to contact the Town Clerk by email at clerk@longridge-tc.gov.uk or by calling 01772 782461.