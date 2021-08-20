Whalley business coach launches new self-help community

Andy Henderson

Whalley-based Andy Henderson has been running Forward Thinking Ltd for three years, as the ‘Sherpa Guide’ he offers individual masterclass training to help company owners grow themselves and their business.

When the pandemic forced lockdowns, Andy gave 100 Lancashire businesses his coaching programme for free and he also observed networking groups as they switched their in-person meetings to online platforms.

He said: “I soon realised that there was an undercurrent of participants trying to ‘awkwardly’ sell products or services. Looking at the screen, it was all too evident to me that what was missing was the community.

“I felt that first and foremost people should be there to try to help each other and only lastly they should they be thinking about selling. That is how I came up with the idea of ‘Your Affordable Board’ (YAB), a peer-to-peer business community.”

Within two weeks of announcing his plans for YAB, Andy had 30 members join, including one from Scotland and another from Essex.

Meetings will be a hybrid of in-person and on Zoom and the first will be on Friday September 10 from 9.30am to 11.30am at The Avenue Hotel, Brockhall Village, Old Langho, Blackburn.

Andy said: “I looked at various venues and chose the location because it will allow the participants to spend time after the meeting if they wish to chill, enjoy good food and get to know each other.

“Being a business owner is incredibly rewarding, but it can also be incredibly tiring and a lonely place as well.

“This first YAB is purely for business owners, and we have a diverse range of members from a multitude of different sectors and businesses with turnovers from six to eight figures. All have one thing in common, they want to make a difference to people’s lives and to get help themselves.”

At each meeting, three businesses will be spotlighted and will share specific challenges. Members will then analyse the issues and provide potential solutions.

Andy’s own career began as an IT intern in a large company. After 18 years he became managing director and in just three years he turned its failing fortunes around doubling its eight-figure turnover, ahead of the company’s sale.

He used that experience to set up as a business coach.

Andy added: “The first Lancashire YAB is full, but if people want to set up in other areas, I am happy to help facilitate.

“I am also looking at how it could work for other sectors including for start-up businesses, seconds in command who are being earmarked for management and aspiring entrepreneurial graduates.

“I can see that YAB has national, and maybe international, potential.”