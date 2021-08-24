Free bus ride back to Burnley from Pride as night buses return

The Witchway bus at night

To celebrate the return of night services from Manchester to Rawtenstall and Burnley, Witchway’s operator Transdev is offering free trips home on its ‘Sky Class’ luxury buses when the services resume in the early hours of Sunday August 29th – ideal for those planning to make a night of it at this year’s Pride event.

Saturday night’s Pride Festival is headlined by UK chart topping electronic dance music star Sigala and hit singer Katy B – with a further top-of-the-bill act due to be announced this Friday.

Witchway buses leave Chorlton Street in Manchester – next to the coach station – at midnight, 1am, 2am and 3am for the journey back to East Lancashire, and travel on these journeys will be free for everyone this Sunday morning.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “The welcome return of night journeys on our Witchway express marks a further return to normality for our customers, and with Manchester Pride in full swing this Saturday night, the timing couldn’t be better.