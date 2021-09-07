Burnley’s 6G Internet invests to expand high-speed internet service into home town

The business, founded and headquartered in Simonstone, is investing in expanding its network to enable homes and businesses to enjoy high-quality, faster broadband speeds.

The network, which uses 6G Internet’s own air fibre technology, will enable users to receive speeds of up to 100mbps.

6G Internet is currently installing telegraph poles in Burnley and its surrounding areas, with the service set to go live in the coming months.

6G internet is expanding into Burnley

The network is gigabit ready, meaning that as internet speeds increase there will be no need to upgrade the infrastructure.

Phil Walker, director of 6G Internet, said it was an important step for the business’s home town. He said: “Parts of Burnley still suffer from poor connectivity, which we believe is unacceptable at a time when increasing numbers of people rely on the internet to enable them to work from home.

“6G Internet is committed to improving the lives of those in the communities we serve and we are delighted to roll out our network to Burnley and its surrounding areas. Residents may have seen our teams out installing poles with our fibre optic cables in their neighbourhoods and we look forward to the service going live, enabling many more people to take advantage of faster, cheaper internet.”

The business, which already provides internet services to more than 1,000 homes in Blackburn, has designed, built and manages its own network, meaning it is not reliant on other parties such as telecommunications providers.

The technology is all above ground, using fibre optic cables fixed to telegraph poles rather than using the copper cable network like 6G Internet’s rivals. The innovative approach enables 6G Internet to provide high-quality broadband without the wait or inconvenience of digging up roads to lay cables.

Crucially, customers do not need a landline to access the internet using 6G Internet. The service is transmitted from the masts to a receiver fitted to their roof, giving access to 100mbps connectivity.