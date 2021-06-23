Burnley horse charity 'delighted' to be re-opening its doors

HAPPA will re-open on Monday, June 28th.

The charity, based at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, is welcoming people back seven days a week, 11am - 4pm, from Monday.

Visitors to HAPPA can say "hello" to all the resident horses and ponies, enjoy a meal in the award-winning café, spend time on the playground, purchase farm themed toys and gifts in the on-site shop, browse the second hand book space or learn about horses and HAPPA by completing the free ‘Facts with Fergus’ interactive trail.

Sarah Arthur, HAPPA’s chief executive officer, said: “I am delighted we are able to welcome visitors once again. It has certainly been a turbulent and challenging year and yet throughout it all the HAPPA Team have continued to provide the very best care for our horses and ponies, investigate cruelty and neglect and work hard behind the scenes to ensure that we continue to raise funds and awareness. I am immensely proud and humbled by my team’s commitment to the cause.

"The best thing is that you can help HAPPA just by visiting Shores Hey Farm, you will be personally contributing towards the charity’s vital work ‘Giving a Second Chance to Abused, Neglected and Unwanted Equines’ and let’s not forget bringing a smile to the faces of a team passionate about ensuring HAPPA survives the pandemic.”