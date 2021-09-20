6G Internet teams up with Burnley FC as it prepares to pitch high-quality broadband to town

East Lancashire-based 6G Internet has linked up with the Clarets as the team begins its 2021/2022 Premier League campaign.

The business, based in Burnley, gave the club its backing ahead of a planned roll-out of its internet services in Burnley.

6G Internet has long-term plans to branch out even further afield across Lancashire and the North West.

Turf Moor

Phil Walker, director of 6G Internet, said both the link-up with Burnley FC and its expansion into the town showed the business’s commitment to become part of the community.

He said: “6G Internet is an established East Lancashire business that has always been proud of its roots so we are keen to become part of the fabric of the communities we serve.

“We were keen to show our support to the club when the opportunity presented itself and we are now looking forward to seeing the 6G Internet brand featured around Turf Moor and within match-day programmes as our relationship goes from strength to strength.

“We are now eagerly awaiting the extension of our network within the town.”

Business club membership includes a host of benefits, including the 6G Internet branding featuring on mid-tier LED displays during matches and a 24-hour LED screen outside Turf Moor.

Club Local Brand Partnership Executive Paul Walsh said: “We are always keen to forge alliances with Burnley businesses and so we are delighted to announce that 6G Internet has joined the Burnley FC Business Club. We would like to thank them for their support so far and we look forward to developing our work together in the future.”

Rather than using the copper cable network like its rivals, 6G Internet installs and uses its own network. The network is designed, built and managed by 6G Internet entirely, meaning it is not reliant on other parties such as telecommunications providers.