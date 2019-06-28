Clitheroe business celebrating after winning a customer service award

A Clitheroe car business is celebrating after landing a customer service award.

Greenacre Honda won the award for its work with Motability Car Scheme

The accolades are run by Motability Operations to recognise and reward outstanding customer service provided by its dealerships.

Xander Byrne, sales manager from Greenacre Honda, said: “All of us at Greenacre Honda are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer Award and are pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the Scheme, which is renowned for its high standards. We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors.”

Anyone who receives the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment can exchange their weekly payment to lease a new car through the Motability Scheme. Insurance, servicing, RAC breakdown assistance and replacement tyres are included in the cost of the lease.

For more information about the Motability Scheme and to find your local dealer, visit www.motability.co.uk or call 0800 953 7000.

For more information on Greenacre Honda please call 01200 423108 or visit www.greenacrehonda.com