Burnley firm 24|7 Home Rescue raises hundreds for charity with Biscuit Bake-Off

Local home emergency and rescue firm 24|7 Home Rescue has raised almost £500 for two deserving charities with a special biscuit 'bake-off' at its head offices in Burnley, to coincide with this year’s International Day of Charity.

The company, which consists of over 250 employees, raised £215 for Samaritans – a charity which is dedicated to reducing feelings of isolation and preventing suicide.

In addition, a donation of £250 has been made to Shelter – an organisation which offers support, advice and legal advice to those struggling with bad housing or homelessness.

Head office staff competed for the crown of Star Baker in the biscuit bake-off, in which entries were judged on look, consistency and, most importantly, tastes.

Shannon, 19, and Joanne 32, from 24|7 Home Rescue’s Stay Warm team, rose to the challenge with their winning bake – tasty milk chocolate chip cookies.

Juned Patel, CEO of 24|7 Home Rescue, said: “We’re thrilled to have brought the whole team together for this year’s International Day of Charity, challenging staff to share their culinary skills, whilst at the same time as raising vital funds for such fantastic charities.

“We pride ourselves on being able to make our customers’ lives easier in their time of need and it’s brilliant to be able to extend to this to those who are less fortunate and give back to the local community with initiatives such as this.”

The International Day of Charity is celebrated annually on September 5 and was declared officially by the UN General Assembly in 2012. The day itself was founded through a Hungarian civil society initiative, with the support of the Hungarian Parliament and Government in 2011, and September 5 is the selected date as it commemorates the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa, who worked to overcome poverty and suffering.