Bold business vision for the North

Business leaders have published the first ever "Manifesto for the North" ahead of next month's General Election.

As the country prepares to head to the polls, Northern business and elected leaders have joined forces to outline their ambition to power up the North with support of the incoming Government.

The Manifesto for the North is a five-point plan produced by the Convention of the North and NP11 - a group of all 11 Northern Local Enterprise Partnerships – representing the North’s business drive and collective will to influence major changes from skills and education, to housing, transport, innovation, trade and investment, and clean growth.

Following a year that has seen the largest coordinated action on climate change to date, political and business leaders across the North of England have backed the five-point manifesto which seeks to enable the North to lead a green industrial revolution and address the over-centralisation of the UK economy.

Roger Marsh, chairman of the NP11, said: “Our region led the first Industrial Revolution and today it can become the crucible for the fourth - and first sustainable - industrial revolution, but only if we take critical action now.

“This Manifesto for the North sets out the direction that we need to take, and marks the North coming together with one voice to tell the incoming Government what our ambition is for a thriving Northern Powerhouse.

“Our message to all political parties is clear; the North is ready to lead the transformation required for net zero 2050, enhanced productivity and a truly inclusive Great Britain.”

Steve Fogg, chairman of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: “The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership welcomes the development of a manifesto which articulates the North's ambitions for a prosperous and dynamic regional economy.

“Lancashire is pleased to have a significant role to play in the NPH and we will be a major contributor to the ambitions within the manifesto.

“It demonstrates that LEPs in the Northern Powerhouse can work collaboratively to realise both our individual ambitions and aims for the region, and shows what can be achieved when we work together.

“The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership is already investing £1bn in Lancashire, in order to transform our economy, create substantial economic growth and fulfil Lancashire’s huge potential.

“The measures outlined in the manifesto would reinforce that commitment and bring huge benefits to local people.”