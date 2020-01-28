BNI Lancashire forum celebrates consecutive growth

BNI Lancashire is celebrating four years of consecutive growth after seeing business passed between its members grow from £6.2m. in 2016 to £10.4m. in 2019.

The figures were announced at the referral organisation’s Leaders and Members Forum at Shaw Hill Golf Club, Chorley, which was attended by over 90 members from chapters from across Lancashire.

BNI is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Established over 35 years, it now has 270,000 members who attend one of nearly 9,500 chapter meetings in more than 70 countries around the globe every week.

Chapters use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another, to a specific brief that members outline at every meeting.

BNI has twelve chapters in Lancashire and in June 2019 triumphed at the global organisation’s national conference, winning a total of three awards including best overall region from the 72 BNI regions across the UK.

BNI Executive Director for Lancashire Mike Holman hosted the forum where the figures were announced and outlined plans for the further growth of BNI in Lancashire.

He said: “The best way to grow is to stay excited. Based on our own growth and the growth of BNI in other regions around the globe, we are fully committed to growing BNI in Lancashire to 16 chapters, each with 50 members, generating a total of £80m. business in the region.”