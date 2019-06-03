Barnoldswick charity trekkers raise £2,000 for local charity support group Bosom Friends

Staff from a financial planning firm in Barnoldswick have completed a charity walk in the Lake District, raising over £2,000 for Bosom Friends, a local charity support group for people with cancer.

Led by Rachel McLean, the team from Prince & King Financial Services Ltd tackled a classically Lake District trek as part of their Spring Walk fundraiser earlier this month at Derwentwater, raising £2,078.75 for Bosom Friends.

Fundraisers (from left) Rachel McLean, Louise Southern, Lucy Wilkinson, and Joanne Bjork.

Started in 2000 by Barnoldswick local, Mary Brennan, in order to provide ancillary support for people who, whilst well looked-after in hospital can feel isolated when out in the world, Bosom Friends has since raised over £250,000 to fund its support network, which has been extended beyond Barnoldswick and Earby to Pendle, Craven, and the Ribble Valley area.

With Mary herself diagnosed with breast cancer in 1994, the charity not only offers telephone support, but home and hospital visits, and holds monthly social evenings and regular peer support meetings for those who want more structured help. Any funds raised go to helping patients practically, towards living expenses, and to offering people much-needed treats and experiences. They also have a shop on Ellis Street.

"I wanted to raise money for Bosom Friends as I have been personally affected by cancer and have received so much support from this group; I wanted to give something back," said Rachel. "Just 12 months ago, my husband Andrew was diagnosed with an extremely rare and very aggressive blood cancer - Plasma Cell Leukemia, which is a variant of Multiple Myeloma.

"He has undergone extreme chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant in January, [and] a stem cell donor transplant in April," Rachel added. "This charity has been created to help alleviate the physical, mental, or financial distress and hardship of people and their families and friends affected by cancer.

The cheque being presented to Bosom Friends

"Bosom Friends of Barnoldswick have shown my family and I immeasurable support over the past few months, and I would love to give them something back."