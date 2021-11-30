Award-winning Whalley Wine Shop crowned 'the best' in the UK

The Whalley Wine Shop, located in King Street, Whalley, has just been awarded the title of the nation's "Best Local Wine Shop" by the wine industry’s leading magazine "Decanter" at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards. This is the second time in three years that The Whalley Wine Shop has scooped the top national award in wine retail.

The Decanter Awards, which celebrate and champion creativity, drive and success in the wine industry is the world’s largest and most influential wine competition, judged by top wine experts including a number of Masters of Wine.

In praising the retailer, the judges said: “The Whalley Wine Shop remains a beacon of wine excellence and enjoyment in Lancashire, with an outstanding range, revamped website and new wine bar next door to the shop.”

Whalley Wine Shop and Wine Bar next door

Owners Tom and Jen Jones have run The Whalley Wine Shop for ten years. Speaking of winning the award, they said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to win ‘Best Local Wine Shop’ ahead of top shops in England, Scotland and Wales. As the top wine magazine in the country and with a tough and rigorous judging process, this really is the pinnacle of the awards out there! The shop team have worked so hard and deserve all the credit."

This accolade follows hot on the heels of The Whalley Wine Shop winning another award in the wine industry by being named "Best Retailer in the North" in Harpers Magazine's 50 Best Indies, a sector with over 900 Independent Wine Merchants.

The new wine bar is the vision of Tom and Jen who during the Covid lockdown planned their new venture, The Whalley Wine Bar, situated next door to the existing Whalley Wine Shop. With courage and foresight, and many sleepless nights, they have brought to life their vision of a continental wine bar in a stylish conversion of the disused Barclays Bank. The bar embraces Tom’s massive love and understanding of the wine world, it is beautifully designed and presented with creativity, imagination and substantial investment, and offers a choice of over 350 wines and delicious charcuterie food.