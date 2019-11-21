Artist to make VIP appearance at Longridge Does Christmas event

Artist David Youds will be setting up his easel in Longridge Gallery as part of this year’s Longridge Does Christmas evening.

David, from Great Harwood, has taken part in this year's Sky Landscape Artist Of The Year contest and was runner-up in the 2019 Create Longridge competition with a painting entitled Bowland View.

The painting will be on display in the Berry Lane gallery at the Christmas event in a companion exhibition of his work.

He will be painting from 6pm and 8.30pm on November 28 and will also be available to answer questions about his recent TV appearances in the Sky contest.

Delighted gallery proprietor Alistair Sheret said: “It’s a Christmas present to Longridge. It gives the people of Longridge the opportunity to see a real artistic talent in action, talk to the artist and about his Create painting. Create Longridge was the first ever major prize he has won...if we’ve uncovered an artistic talent that’s fantastic.”

* Emma Lord, who won the Create exhibition visitors’ prize has also taken part in the Sky contest this year.

* Kier Living Northern, sponsors of David’s Create prize, has had 40 prints made of the Bowland View painting which will be presented to purchasers of new homes on its Alston Grange site