All eyes on Clitheroe's new Specsavers store as it creates eight jobs

The state-of-the-art new business set to open in August

The Specsavers store will welcome customers to its King Street shop, which has been transformed to the highest standards with top quality store fittings and equipment, including a hospital grade Optical Coherence Tomography machine (OCT).

Other amenities will include three test rooms, refractive and glaucoma screening equipment, plus contact lens and audiology facilities. Customer services are situated across just one level allowing access to all of the community.

Running the new opticians will be store directors, Sidrah Rashid and Jagdeep Kainth, supported by a number of experienced staff members who represent 50 years of combined experience in the industry. The new store has created eight new jobs.

Clitheroe store directors Jagdeep Kainth and Sidrah Rashid

The two store directors will bring a wealth of optical expertise to the local community, including specialist knowledge in enhanced optical services including glaucoma and retinal conditions.