All Burnley students could be owed £50 TV Licensing refund

With university winding down once more, students returning to Burnley for the summer could be entitled to a £50 refund from TV Licensing as a result of moving back to a licensed address.

Having changed the way their refunds are calculated to make it easier for customers to apply in 2017, TV Licensing's new regulations mean that more students can benefit from a refund as they can now claim for any full months left on their licence, including those months spent living at home.

In order to qualify, students with existing TV Licences need to be leaving their halls or rented accommodation and be moving to a licensed address - for example, back home with parents or a guardian - meaning that if they bought their licence last October and move out in May, they could claim a refund worth up to £50.16.

“Many students are unaware that they can claim a refund on their TV Licence when returning home for the summer and so could be missing out on an extra £50 in their pockets," said Tim Downs, spokesperson for TV Licensing in the North. “Applying for a refund is quick and easy and we encourage all students who are eligible, or their parents in some cases, to take advantage of it."

While a TV licence is required for those watching and recording programmes as they’re being shown on TV or live on an online TV service, as well as downloading or watching BBC programmes on iPlayer on any device, applying for a refund is simple and can be done online provided students have their TV Licence details to hand and evidence to show their licence is no longer needed, such as a copy of the end of their tenancy agreement.

“It is important that students needing a TV Licence purchase one at the earliest opportunity when starting university or college to take advantage of the flexible payment options available to them and avoid a fine of up to £1,000," said Mr Downs.

Eva Crossan Jory, NUS Vice President (Welfare), added: “A TV Licence is valid for a whole year, so if students purchase a licence in October they can apply for a refund when the academic year has finished and they are no longer living in student accommodation.

"Many could end up saving some much-needed cash as they go into the summer break," Eva continued. “If students are uncertain about rebates or need to discuss finances they can approach the advice centre in their university, college or students’ union.”

For more information, head to www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo, or call TV Licensing on 0300 790 6113.