85 jobs secured as Lancashire's award-winning Stanley House to continue as hotel

The new owners of an award-winning Lancashire hotel and spa have confirmed they will keep the venue open and invest in it.

Monte Hotels, which is owned by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa of Euro Garages, will be acquiring the operating business of Stanley House Hotel & Spa.

The move will safeguard 85 jobs at the Mellor hotel.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa had previously acquired the land and property assets of the hotel, only, from Leehand Leisure in October 2019.

The new owners have now vowed to make a significant investment into the estate after announcing its takeover to staff today (February 27), signalling a new era.

Until September 30 2020, the current Stanley House directors will oversee the day to day operations with Monte Hotels taking full operational control from October 1 2020.

Business will carry on as usual up to and beyond September 30 2020 and the hotel will now be taking bookings beyond this date.

Stanley House is located in Mellor and is set in 54-acres of Ribble Valley countryside. It has 30 bedrooms and has become an award-winning destination since it was opened in 2004 by the late Fred Walker, co-founder of Walker Steel.

It currently employs 85 staff, whose jobs have now all been secured.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, founders of Monte Hotels and EG group, said: “The Issa family are delighted to announce this acquisition.

“Stanley House is a premier destination for those visiting the area and locals accessing the world class renowned facilities.

"This is testament to the outstanding team assembled and the services developed over the years.

"Everyone associated with the hotel’s journey and story should be proud.

“We’re incredibly excited about the potential Stanley House presents, and we look forward to sharing our investment plans in the coming months.”

Stanley House is a hugely popular choice for weddings, businesses, spa and wellbeing breaks, diners, romantic couples, families and private events.

It has won numerous industry awards and accolades.

In 2010, the hotel transformed its Mr Fred’s Bar & Lounge with a stunning glass extension overlooking the Ribble Valley.

In September 2012, the hotel completed work on the construction of 18 new bedrooms and a multi-million-pound luxury spa. It was opened by Olympian Sir Matthew Pinsent.

Stanley House’s guests have included Robbie Williams, Alfie Boe, David Cameron, Teresa May, Take That, Paul Hollywood, Anton Du Beke, Rick Stein and Jack Whitehall.

Simon Glassbrook, a director of Leehand Leisure, said: “It’s been a wonderful journey and we have helped create thousands of unforgettable memories for our guests. It’s the start of an exciting new era.

“When we opened our doors in 2004, we changed the landscape of the Ribble Valley hotel market. If you look at the sector now, the area has a wonderful range of top-quality venues and I would like to think we have played a part in raising the bar and growing the local market.

“It’s fantastic that jobs have been secured. Our talented teams will ensure the hotel operation has a smooth transition to the new owners.

"We wish the Issa family every success in this new venture.”