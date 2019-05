Jobs at Dorothy Perkins in Burnley are safe - despite nation-wide plans to shut stores.

The Burnley store is not one of the 23 Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Topshop stores set to close across the country.

Topshop tycoon Sir Philip Green plans to close the stores as part of a rescue plan to save his business, which will put 520 jobs under threat. Rents will be also cut at 194 stores belonging to the Arcadia group.

The company will also shut all of its 11 Topshop and Topman stores in the US.